Destroying witch camp in Ghana means more killings – Rev Onyina

Former Chairman of the Pentecostal Council, Rev Dr Opoku Onyina has indicated that contrary to speculations, it is rather witch camps that serve as a place of refuge for several women who have been branded as witches by their community.

Apostle Onyina believes that the existence of these witch camps prevent several of such women in the Northern region from being killed and that destroying it will be disastrous.



“We have a very wrong perception about the witches’ camp. When I did my research I realized that it is rather this camp that serves as shelter for these old women. Because in the past, killing of these old women was very prevalent in the North. When we destroy this camp we can’t help but experience more of such killings,” he stated on Okay FM's morning show.



He added that the law of Ghana does not even permit citizens to brand each other as witches and as such advised Ghanaians to shun away from pastors who are fond of accusing members of their family as witches.

“If our law really works, we wouldn’t be having this discussion right now. People won’t be accused anyhow of being a witch not to even talk of being killed I the process. We shouldn’t even be showing movies portraying witchcraft. Pastors who deceive their members by telling them their mothers are witches shouldn’t be listened to,” he established.



