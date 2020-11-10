Detailed analysis: How and why NPP scored 56.77% in health on 2020 IMANIFesto

File photo of a health worker

Policy think tank, IMANI Africa has published details of how a score of 56.77% was given to the governing New Patriotic Party’s commitment to the 2016 manifesto promises on health.

According to IMANI, a total of 31 promises were made in 2016 by the NPP under the health sector, out of which eight have been fully achieved.



“Twenty saw significant steps towards implementation and 3 promises remained unfulfilled. Broadly, the NPP’s promises on health were anchored on addressing disparities in the sector and rescuing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



“Cumulatively, the government scored 56.77% in achieving the promises in the health sector,” IMANI Africa explained. The think tank said promises under the thematic area of National Health Insurance Scheme received the most attention with a rating of 95%.



“Under the period in review, the NHIS underwent significant improvements to enhance its operationalisation and accessibility to the general public,” the think tank said in its detailed analysis published below.



The policy think tank scores a governing party’s performance under various sectors of the economy each year under the IMANIFesto initiative.

The overall score it gave to the NPP, after assessing all of its 510 manifesto promises was 56.77%, which it rates as “fairly satisfactory.”



The IMANIFesto is a framework that assesses political parties’ manifestos using a coding system comprised of quantitative indicators.



It analyses the status of implementation of pledges contained in the manifesto of the ruling party, the feasibility of manifestos presented by political parties before elections and the impact of their promises on the livelihood of citizens.



Below is IMANI’s detailed discussion of NPP government’s performance in fulling its 2016 manifesto promises on health.



