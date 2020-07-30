General News

Details: The 7 people whose demise pushed Ghana’s coronavirus death toll to 175

Ghana has recorded 175 deaths

A latest update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) as regards the country’s Coronavirus case management shows that 7 more people have succumbed to the disease.

The death toll, thus stands at 175. According to information available on GHS’s website, 5 of the deceased are males while 2 are females. All the males are from the Ashanti region while the females are from the Greater Accra region.



4 had no comorbidities. The other 3 had underlining health conditions such as diabetes mellitus, heart failure and hypertension.



The ages are 83, 70, 40, 63, 32, 86 and 65.



The country has so far recorded 35,142 cases, after 736 new infections were confirmed, according to the latest update.



“A total of 736 new cases were reported on July 27, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 7 to 26 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 27,” GHS stated.

The number of recoveries/discharge has also increased significantly as it has gone up by 665, bringing the toll to 31,286.



Ghana’s active cases are 3,681. GHS reports that 6 are critical, 4 are on ventilators while 23 are severe.









