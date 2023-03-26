Details about the Airforce 2 plane on which Kamala Harris is traveling to Ghana

The Airforce 2 lands for the first time in Ghana

Between Sunday, March 26, 2023, and Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, will be in Ghana on a three-day state visit.

Already, the Ghana Police Service has announced a security-induced traffic management plan for the next three days, expected to interrupt with the normal flow of traffic in Accra and Cape Coast.



On arrival, Kamala Harris and the Airforce 2, which is the official air traffic control designated call sign held by any United States Air Force aircraft carrying the U.S. vice president, will be touching down in Ghana for the first time.



GhanaWeb has gathered some details that you may never have known about the Airforce 2. Find them below:



According to FlightRadar24 (a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time aircraft flight tracking information on a map. It includes flight tracking information, origins and destinations, flight numbers, aircraft types, positions, altitudes, headings and speeds) the plane carrying the vice president is a Boeing 757 VC-32 A.



The serial number of the plane is 29028.



In all, there will be two planes landing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA):

- The Globemaster III, which is a military plane that carries her convoy, security detail and all other security-related teams and equipment



- Then the Airforce 2



However, the Airforce 2 will land a few minutes after the Globemaster III has arrived.



Others details on the Airforce 2, put together by indystar.com, show that



- The Air Force Two may be able to land itself and stop itself on full auto pilot if necessary, but it can’t always avoid other flying objects



