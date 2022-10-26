1
Details of Akufo-Addo's meeting with NPP executives over demands for Ofori-Atta’s sack - Report

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reportedly met with the top hierarchy of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the demands by some of the party's Members of Parliament for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to a report by Asempa FM, the president met with the Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim; the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah, the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye and other national executives of the party.

Also, present at the meeting were at least three regional chairmen of the party, whose members are allegedly pushing for the sack of Ofori-Atta, including the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontum; the Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, a.k.a. Abronye DC; and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom.

The report indicated that the officials met the president on the fourth floor of the Flag Staff House in the late afternoon on Tuesday, October 25.

Officials of the government, privy to the details of the meeting, who spoke to Asempa FM on the condition of anonymity, told their presidential correspondent, Elton John Brobbey, that the president could not make a decision because there was no petition before him.

Elton Brobbey said that the officials indicated that news of the demand of the NPP MPs came as a surprise to the presidency.

He added that the officials had told him that the president was only going to make a decision on the matter if the petition signed by the NPPs who are calling for the sack of Ofori-Atta is presented to him.

“One issue that run out through all the conversations I had with the officials was that there was no petition before the president communicating the decision of the 80 MPs for the president to sack Ofori-Atta,” he said in Twi

He reiterated that even though there has been meeting and press conferences, no official petition has been sent to President Akufo-Addo.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: