Details of the 7 persons who have just been killed by coronavirus

Ghana’s Coronavirus related deaths rose from 122 to 129 following the demise of 7 persons, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced Monday.
6 out of the 7 had co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and right breast cancer while 1 had none. 4 were females whereas 3 were males.
The deaths were recorded in the Ashanti and Central regions with the former having 5 persons succumbing to the disease. The ages are 62, 56, 39, 63, 75. Two others clocked 80.
The country’s case count has also seen a surge by 992 in a single update.
“These are samples that were taken from the period 18 June to 1 July 2020,” GHS reports.
According to GHS, the number of recoveries/discharges now stands at 16,070 from the previous 14,870.
This now puts the country’s active case count at 4,878.
Meanwhile, 6 persons are in critical condition, 5 on a ventilator whereas 22 are severally ill.
Regional breakdown of the cases below:
Greater Accra Region – 11,508
Ashanti Region - 4,534
Western Region - 1,846
Central Region - 992
Eastern Region - 835
Volta Region - 369
Upper East Region - 278
Northern Region - 137
Bono East Region - 139
Western North Region - 154
Oti Region - 112
Upper West Region - 55
Savannah Region - 46
Ahafo Region - 26
Bono Region - 38
North East Region - 8
