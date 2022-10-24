20
Menu
News

Details of what Okyenhene said about Akufo-Addo's critics that sparked wild controversy

Video Archive
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

His words were obviously a hard knock on the heads of critics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government and some Ghanaians seem to have responded.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, during an address at the St. Mark Anglican Church at Kyebi, castigated persons who have been, directly or indirectly insulting the president.

Touching on the subject of illegal mining, the Okyenhene supported a sermon delivered by the priest on the importance of desisting from environmental destruction.

According to graphiconline, Osagyefuo Ofori Panin noted that despite government efforts to get the youth covered with programs like the free senior high school, some are still not interested in going to school but prefer engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) which fetches them around GH¢100 per day.

Graphic further described persons insulting the President as witches and villagers who don’t respect elders.

The Okyenhene also stated that rather than insulting the president, they must appreciate the President over his efforts to deal with the illegalities in mining.

“Those insulting the President are villagers. If they were not, they would know it is not right to insult a president. Otherwise, they are witches,” he said in parts of his speech.

Watch excerpts of his speech:



WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
Related Articles: