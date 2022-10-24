Details of what Okyenhene said about Akufo-Addo's critics that sparked wild controversy

His words were obviously a hard knock on the heads of critics of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government and some Ghanaians seem to have responded.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, during an address at the St. Mark Anglican Church at Kyebi, castigated persons who have been, directly or indirectly insulting the president.



Touching on the subject of illegal mining, the Okyenhene supported a sermon delivered by the priest on the importance of desisting from environmental destruction.



According to graphiconline, Osagyefuo Ofori Panin noted that despite government efforts to get the youth covered with programs like the free senior high school, some are still not interested in going to school but prefer engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) which fetches them around GH¢100 per day.



Graphic further described persons insulting the President as witches and villagers who don’t respect elders.



The Okyenhene also stated that rather than insulting the president, they must appreciate the President over his efforts to deal with the illegalities in mining.

“Those insulting the President are villagers. If they were not, they would know it is not right to insult a president. Otherwise, they are witches,” he said in parts of his speech.



