Detained Power FM presenter granted bail

Oheneba Boamah was detained for insult President Akufo-Addo

The Power FM presenter who was arrested and detained for insulting President Akufo-Addo has been released.

The Police were holding 36-year-old Oheneba Boamah on allegations of Offensive Conduct conducive for breach of the Peace under Sections 207 and 208 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960, Act 29. He was admitted to bail in the sum of 100,000 with two sureties Wednesday.



A police statement announcing his arrest: “The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has on Monday, 14th December 2020 arrested suspect Oheneba Boamah, a radio presenter with Power 97.9 Fm in Accra.

“The suspect, 36 years old has been cautioned on the offences of Offensive Conduct Conducive to Breaches of the Peace and Publication of False News contrary to sections 207 and 208(1) respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 (Act 29),” the statement said.



It added: “The suspect is being held for allegedly insulting and issuing series of threats to the President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a video which he shared on his Facebook page. The suspect has been detained in police custody, pending further action”.