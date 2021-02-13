Develop our market for us - market women in Sunyani to government

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Market women in Sunyani Central Business District have called on government to develop their market for them.



This market, which was previously known as the Wednesday Market, was named after the Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Bosoma Asonkrawe (the second).



According to women at this market, Sunyani as a regional capital deserves a modern market that has been built in other places in the country. These market women complain of the poor state of the main market in Sunyani which attracts traders across all walks of life on Wednesdays.



To these market women, the poor nature, size and facilities at the central business market are far short of matching the growing demand of the population size of a regional capital like Sunyani.



A careful analysis revealed that there has been a culture of a number of unauthorized and uncontrolled markets springing up across any available open space in the municipality, leading to unnecessary human traffic in town.

A group, known as Sunyani for Development Association in a media engagement on Friday, February 12, 2021, supported the call by these market women for an ultra-modern market to be built in Sunyani.



The Public Relations Officer for this group, Sunyani for Development Association, Mr Atta Akoto Senior in his interaction with Ghanaweb's Regional Correspondence at his office stated that 'Sunyani demands its fair share of the state-sponsored ultra-modern market complex as being done for other communities in the country'.



Mr Atta Akoto Senior added that the spatial development of the city is being threatened and Sunyani has lost its pride of being the cleanest city in the country. 'Temporal commercial structures, including kiosks are inordinately spreading up all over due to the limited spaces at the market' he stated.



Market women at the Nana Bosoma Market in November 2020, were made to pay an amount of GHC350 each for wooden structures that have been constructed by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly at the market.



Mrs Yaa Nsiah, a fish seller at Nana Bosoma Market said she doesn't know why Sunyani as a regional capital, just like Kumasi cannot have a modern market complex similar to the Kejetia Market Complex. She, therefore, called on the Bono Regional Minister to lead in this quest for a befitting modern market for them.



The Nana Bosoma Market in 2010 under the late former Municipal Chief Executive for Sunyani, Hon Kwasi Oppong Ababio was awarded to private individuals to develop a section of the market. This agreement was under the public-private partnership where these individuals will work in the build - own - operate and transfer system for an agreed number of years.