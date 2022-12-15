0
Develop working plan for 2023 - Mireku Duker to Mineral Development Fund

Duker Mdf.jpeg George Mireku Duker in a group photo with staff of MDF

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: Ministry of Land and Natural Resources

George Mireku Duker continued his end of year engagement with institutions where he has oversight responsibilities with the latest being the Mineral Development Fund (MDF).

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines called on the MDF with a message of commendations for good job done in the year and recommendations on aspect of their work that needs improvement.

Declaring the purpose of his visit, Duker disclosed that the visit forms part of his plans of employing a hands-on and humane approach in dealing with institutions where he has oversight responsibilities. He promised of more such visits.

Mireku Duker after his message of commendation urges the administrator of the fund to develop a proper working plan for the fund.

He reckons creating an actionable and workable plan for the fund which will enable the staff to be abreast with their roles and ways they can help achieve the purpose for which the fund was established.

The Deputy Minister noted a discord in the work being done by the fund and the public’s Knowledge of it.

He proposed that to bridge the gap between the fund and the public, “the administrator and his staff must make deliberate and concerted efforts at creating a relationship with the public, particularly those in mining communities”.

He said that the fund must work towards putting out their work and making their presence felt in the country.

He also urged them to undertake periodic review of their work and legacy projects to assess their impact on the society.

In his welcome address, the Administrator of the Mineral Development Fund, Dr Norris Hammah said the fund draws its powers and responsibilities from MDF Act 912 which was passed in 2016.

He added that the core duty of the fund is to distribute fund to the administrator of stool lands, Minerals Commission, the Ghana Geological Survey Authority and the Mining Community and Development Scheme and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

He gave a detailed breakdown of the percentages with which funds are disbursed by the MDF.

He mentioned that his outfit has undertaken a number of projects over the years this includes the establishment of a community center, educational facilities, health facilities among others.

He concluded his speech by stating the primary purpose of the fund which is to “provide financial benefits to direct beneficiaries which is the mining communities”.

