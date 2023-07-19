Developer working with David Adjaye on controversial Brixton tower withdraws project

The Brixton Hondo Tower project by David Adjaye that has been withdrawn

Ghanaian international architect, David Adjaye’s Adjaye Associates has been dealt another major blow as a 20-storey Hondo Tower scheme in Brixton has been reportedly withdrawn by the developer, Hondo Enterprises.

Details contained on architectsjournal.co.uk said that the company’s contested plans for the office tower in Brixton were withdrawn by the developer just days before a key hearing on the scheme was due to take place.



“Lambeth Council narrowly approved the 20-storey Hondo Tower scheme in November 2020 but it was subsequently called in by London mayor Sadiq Khan in a reversal of an earlier decision not to intervene,” the report said.



This is another major blow to David Adjaye since some three women accused him of sexual misconduct in a series of allegations ranging from sexual assault to harassment.



The report also stated that the Hondo Tower scheme was set to go before the GLA later this week, but following the withdrawal, which was indicated in a letter, the hearing has now been cancelled.

It added that the details of the withdrawal said that the developer had decided to to pull the scheme and ‘reconsider its position.’



“Unfortunately, the very long gestation period over the past two years has had a profound impact on the ability to deliver this much-needed jobs and skills boost in Brixton [...],” portions of the letter to the GLA, from planning agent DP9, is reported to have stated.



The application for the site at 20-24 Pope’s Road was drawn up for client Hondo Enterprises, which is owned by Texan entrepreneur and DJ Taylor McWilliams.





David Adjaye was the architect behind the project



Objecting to the proposals, Historic England (HE) inspector Alex Bowring said the 96m-tall tower would be ‘significantly larger than anything in the vicinity’ and cause ‘far-reaching harm’ to local heritage.



AE/OGB