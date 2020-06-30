Regional News

Developing Tolon will be my topmost priority – Alhaji Habib Iddirisu assures constituents

A Manager of Ghana Free Zones Authority in charge of Tema enclave, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu who emerged as the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the Tolon Constituency has assured Party executives of prioritizing the development of the constituency.

Addressing the constituency executives and some party stalwarts in the constituency office at Tolon, he assured them of ensuring that the party significantly improves on its fortunes in the constituency and also ensure the infrastructure and human capacity of the constituency are developed for the benefit of all.



Alhaji Habib pulled 338 votes out of 542(62.36%), against the incumbent Hon. Wahab Wumbei Suhuyini, a two time member of parliament pulled 164 votes, Alhaji Jagbo Baako pulled 10votes, Mohammed Zakaria 20 votes and Hajia Amama Sayibu the only female in the contest managed with 2 votes.



The former candidate of the party in the 2016 election at the Sagnerigu Constituecy assured the Tolon executives of fostering unity to ensure a significant increase in the votes of the President in the constituency. He added, “we can only succeed by uniting the party front, reason why I went further to meet and interact with all aspirants including the sitting MP a day after the primaries and I have assured them of giving them roles to play for the sake of the party.”



He also admonished the executive to put behind all the favoritisms and focus on the New Voter Register Registration and the main election since the primaries are over. “As it stands, there is nothing like Alhaji Habib’s camp or Hon. Wahab’s camp, we are all one and we must see each other as one people to ensure the bigger goal which is securing the seat and working hard to ensure the President’s 2nd term agenda is achieved.” He then presented 2 new motorbikes to the Fulani communities and the constituency office.

The Tolon constituency houses the Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) both in Nyankpala and one of the campuses of the University for Development Studies.



The constituency used to be a safer ground for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 1992 until it was snatched during the 2012 election by the NPP and consecutively retained again in 2016. Alhaji Habib will be facing off with a fresh candidate from the NDC, Yussif Adamu.



Alhaji Habib’s Boss, Micheal Okyere Baafi also secured the nod to lead the New Patriotic Party in the New Juaben South constituecy into the 2020 election after beating the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah in the primaries.

