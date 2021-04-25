Developing a country without systems and data is like trying to get to Mars with a bicycle - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the indispensable role of building strong micro-foundations underpinned by systems and data in the development quest of African countries.

In a tweet on his official handle @MBawumia on Sunday, Dr Bawumia said most African countries are trying to develop without micro-foundations and systems to drive it, stressing that such a path will lead to failure, just as trying to get to Mars on a bicycle.



"Most African countries have tried to develop without the micro-foundations and systems to drive it. That has not and will not work," Dr Bawumia tweeted.



"It is like trying to get to Mars on a bicycle. We have to be systems and data-driven economies. Digitization is the key. Ghana is on course." he ended.



Vice President Bawumia is renowned for his passion for digitization, and he is credited with spearheading the government’s digitization drive, which has earned the country international plaudits.

The process to digitize the Ghanaian economy has so far seen the introduction of a biometric national ID card, digital addresses for houses and streets, universal QR code, mobile money interoperability which allows for payment to be made across mobile networks and banks, financial inclusion, the paperless system at the ports, online service for business registration, driver’s licence, passports, NHIS renewal, etc.



As a result of digitization, for example, the number of people with Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) has increased from 750,000 in 2016 to 15.5 million today.



The Ghana Revenue Authority has also recently announced that from July, all taxes and customs duty will only be received electronically direct to the GRA's bank accounts.



