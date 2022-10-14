Development fund will help NPP ‘break the 8’ - Kobina Ebo asserts

Branch Treasurer of NPP Germany, Mr Kobina Ebo

The Branch Treasurer of NPP Germany, Mr Kobina Ebo, has said that the branch's decision to launch a development fund will help the governing party to 'break the 8'- a feat no party in Ghana has achieved.

"No political party in Ghana has broken the eight (8) year jinx in our multi-party democratic history," Kobina Ebo said.



Expressing optimism, Kobina Ebo said "I certainly believe and hope we are the ones to achieve this in 2024.



"The donations you make will provide a war chest, so to speak, with which NPP Germany will support our party’s campaign activities towards election 2024," an enthusiastic and all-beaming branch treasurer appealed.



Touching on the need to assist members in straits, he said "in this initiative, welfare would mean to attend - to the best of our ability – to the socio-economic needs of our most vulnerable members and to support members who have fallen into difficult times, and the aged".



These were contained in a speech delivered by the Kobina Ebo at the Branch's Development Fund and Unity dinner which was held in the German city of Dortmund on 1st October 2022.

The colourful event was attended by hundreds of party supporters, the first of its kind in the history of the branch, according to the Branch Chairman, Dr Felix Yamoah.



The event was attended by high-profile NPP members including presidential hopefuls who took turns to talk to the gathering on a broad-range of issues.



Below is the list of attendees and those who made generous donations to the fund.



Hon. Kennedy Agyapong MP, Assin Central Constituency and Hon. Joe Ghartey MP, Essikado-Ketan Constituency, both NPP flag bearer hopefuls, attended as co-chairs of the event.



Other stalwarts included Hon. John Kumah, Dep Minister for Finance, Hon. Tina Mensah, Dep Minister for Health, Hon. George Mireku Duker, Dep Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, and Hon. Dr. Henry Kokofu Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency.

The rest were Hon. Akwasi Awua Ababio, Director of International Affairs Office of the President, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng fmr. Dir. Gen., State Interests and Governance Interests (SIGA) who was the keynote speaker, Hon Sylvester Tetteh, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, and Mr. Kwame Prempeh, Deputy CEO of PPA.



Party national officers in attendance were Hon. Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer, Hon. Frederick Kofi Ameyaw, NPP Director of International Affairs, and Mr. Chris Lloyd, Deputy National Organizer. Former Director of Political Affairs at the Presidency, Hon Manaf Ibrahim and Asawase MP hopeful also graced the occasion.



The Branch also received generous donations of varying amounts from the following dignitaries who couldn't attend due to unforeseen circumstances.



These were Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy, Hon. Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, CEO, NHIA, Hon. Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, Minister for Education & MP-Bosomtwe, Hon. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister for Trade, Hon. Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and Mr. Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Organizer