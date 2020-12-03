Development has been decentralized – CODA CEO

CEO of Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib

The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has explained that development has been decentralized to the constituencies across the coastal areas of the country.

Mr Ahmed Shaib said CODA cuts across six regions of Ghana with 109 constituencies with all benefited from the CODA.



He said this in an interview with Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Wednesday while talking about the developmental projects that have been undertaken by CODA since its establishment in 2017.



“With CODA, developments have been sent to the constituencies. Coastal development goes beyond the district of constituency capitals,” he explained.



Mr Ahmed added that “developments were centered on bigger cities, but with CODA, developments have been sent to the constituencies. Largely, the concentrations are normally district capitals”.

“With the one-constituency, one ambulance, the ambulances are sited or stationed at the district capital. The President said let’s break it down more and next time, it will be a local area."



“All what the president is saying is let us break it down more and we have built toilet facilities in all the coastal sectors. We have constructed bore holes in all the constituencies. We are building markets in some of the areas. Some communities have benefited from the outboard motors.”



The CEO said a 20-horsepower outboard motor which costs GH¢20,000 has been slashed to GH¢10,000 to the fisher folks and 15-horsepower, which is GH¢15,000.