Development of Zongo communities remain government’s priority -Zongo Development Fund CEO

CEO of the Zongo Development Fund, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai

Source: MOI (PR Unit)

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zongo Development Fund, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai has reiterated the Government's commitment to ensure that Zongo Communities benefit from the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s development agenda.

Addressing the media at the Minister’s Press Briefing organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra today, Dr. Arafat Abdulai revealed that the fund had provided training on Entrepreneurial and Economic empowerment to about 1,200 youth from the various Zongo communities.



Additionally, five hundred youth had also acquired training in specialized skills, financial aptitude, and competence.



The fund which is mandated to provide financial resources to develop and transform the Social and Economic conditions of Zongo Communities has delivered on its mandate by improving some social infrastructure, economic empowerment and community engagement/peace and security in zongo communities in the country.



Education



Dr. Abdulai disclosed that the Zongo Development Fund had constructed about 69 classroom blocks, 37 ICT Labs, and Libraries and renovated dilapidated school blocks and classrooms in the various zongo communities across the country.



He mentioned that Zongo communities in Wassa Amenfi, Bogoso, Offinso Kokote, Nsuaem, Bamvum, Tamale Buoho, Otaakrom, Asokore Quranic School, Hamdaniyya Islamic sch, Effiduase, Agogo Asante Akim, Adeiso Tabiase, Bosore, Barekese, Kwamibikrom, Boadua, Mishio, Tolo, Goyiri among others had benefitted from the construction of a six-unit classroom block.

“We have provided ICT Labs in Tepa Islamic School, Sherif Islamic School, Elmina, New Dormaa Basic School, Aswaj Cluster of Schools, Falahiyya Islamic School, Cape Coast, Umariya Islamic School, Bolgatanga, Alhuda Islamic School, Assin Fosu, Effiakuma M/A Basic school, Dr. Arafat Abdulai revealed.”



Water and Sanitation



The CEO mentioned that the provision of portable drinking water and healthy sanitary conditions in Zongo communities remain top priorities of the Fund and in this regard about 163 Zongo communities had benefitted from the provision of Mechanized boreholes, whilst 47 Public and Institutional places of convenience had been constructed.



“Through the Zongo Development Fund, we have constructed Mechanised water system in Opeikuma Zongo, Agona Zongo, New Bortianor, Mechanised, Akwatia Zongo, Hweehwee Zongo, Zaruba, Tempane, Damank, Jasikan Zongo, Kojo Ashong, Kumbungu, Asesewa Zongo and Sagabo, Bawku”, Dr. Abdulai revealed.



He added that some Health facilities had also been upgraded and renovated by the Fund in several Zongo communities, in addition to the provision of drainage systems, storm drains and bridges.



Sports and Recreational Facilities

In the area of Sports, Dr. Arafat Abdulai stated that the Fund had invested in the construction of 18 Community Sports and Recreation Centres (Astro Turfs) thereby emerging as the foremost provider of community sports infrastructure in Ghana.



He further stated that it was an undeniable fact that the Zongo communities are awash with sporting talents and the construction of the facilities unearth, harness, and nurture these talents for sustainable socio-economic growth and development.



"ZoDF recognizes the inexhaustible sporting assets in Zongo communities and is committed to providing enabling infrastructure to unearth, harness and nurture these talents for sustainable socio-economic growth and development, he said.”



The Zongo Development Fund since its establishment in 2018 has impacted positively on the lives of communities, individuals, and organizations in Zongo communities in the 16 regions across the length and breadth of Ghana.