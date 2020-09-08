Politics

Development of northern Ghana is Akufo-Addo's priority – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, September 7, 2020 joined the chiefs and people of Daboya, Damongo and Bole constituencies in the Savanna Region, as part of his working tour to Northern Ghana.

The chiefs lauded President Akufo-Addo for living up to his words and fulfilling his specific promises to the people of the area, such as constructing the 80-km road from Daboya-Mankarigu to Mempeasem for transportation of farm produce quickly to the markets to avoid post-harvest losses.



They also mentioned the creation of the Savanna region to accelerate development as well as the One Village, One Dam initiative.

Additionally, they noted that there has been the construction of water supply systems while many pro-poor policies have been introduced.



Dr Bawumia stressed that the development of northern Ghana is very dear to the heart of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government and that if retained in the December elections, they will do more for them.

