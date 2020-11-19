Development should not be limited to government - Buipewura Jinapor II

Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor II

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja, Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (II) has said that development cannot and should not be limited to the government but must be a collaborative effort between the private sector and the public sectors and called for the continued involvement of the private sector in the development aspirations of the country.

The Buipewura made these comments in a speech read on his behalf by his son and Spokesperson Dr Ahmed Jinapor at the commissioning of a Health facility in Buipe called the Holistic Medicare on Wednesday, 18th November, 2020.



Buipewura Jinapor (II) said the Chiefs and people of the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region especially Buipe celebrates another remarkable era in their health care delivery system and that since the establishment of the Holistic Medicare, it has given continues years of quality and improved health delivery in the Districts and beyond and has been providing outstanding health care services to the people of Buipe and the Savannah Region and prominent among these include eye clinic services Ambulance Services blood bank services, absorbing overflow of accident victims from the Buipe medical centre and its environs and also serving as a source of employment and training base for health students on attachment and outreach programmes.



The Buipewura who is also the Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional Council commended the Chief Executive Officer of the Holistic Medicare Dr Evans Kwara for being a trailblazer in the collaborative effort between the private sector and the public sectors stating; and “undoubtedly Dr Evans Kwara and his team need to be applauded”.



Buipewura Jinapor (II) thanked Dr Kwara for putting up the Holistic Medicare in Buipe disclosing that when Dr Kwara informed him of his intention to put up the Holistic Medicare in Buipe on the year 2009 he doubted it until it happened.

That was the Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (II).



He described Dr Kwara as a man of vision because he has not only built a hospital in his community but is putting up a tourist facility in Buipe which is 60% complete and which will be one of the best in Ghana and that the people are very grateful.



The Buipewura said as a leader he is particularly excited because “this is a landmark victory to Health care delivery”.