Diaspora NPP Vice Presidential Polls: NAPO emerges as front-runner

Source: Osisiadan Sylvia, Contributor

The Diaspora Patriotic Forum (DPF), a crucial think tank for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) abroad, has conducted a comprehensive week-long opinion poll regarding the NPP's 2024 Vice Presidential candidature.

With 621 participants utilizing the secure Survey Monkey Polls tool, the results have unveiled a significant preference for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh affectionately called NAPO as the favored running mate to Dr. Bawumia.



Out of the 620 respondents, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh secured a 42.42% commanding 263 votes, showcasing substantial support among NPP sympathizers, external branch members, and executives worldwide.



Following at a distance were Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum (23.23%), Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (12.58%), and others, with 2.10% indicating a preference for none of the listed candidates.



The reasons behind the respondents' preferences shed light on their priorities. A significant 29.15% highlighted the need for a candidate who complements Dr. Bawumia, adding value to the ticket through political experience and innovative ideas.



Additionally, 21.34% emphasized the importance of the candidate's ability to attract floating voters. Interestingly, religious and gender balance were not prominent factors among the diaspora NPP support base.



Empirical evidence from the poll, coupled with in-depth conversations with external branch executives and members, strongly suggests that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the current minister for Energy and the Member of Parliament for Manhyia North is the preferred NPP vice-presidential candidate in the diaspora.

The survey aligns with the Diaspora Patriotic Forum's commitment to providing a platform for NPP members and sympathizers to voice their opinions on party matters and national development affairs.



While the ultimate decision rests with NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the overwhelming support for NAPO expressed by the diaspora NPP community adds a significant dimension to the party's considerations for the 2024 general elections.



About Diaspora Patriotic Forum (DPF)



Diaspora Patriotic Forum (DPF) is a voluntary think tank for the New Patriotic Party in the Diaspora.



DPF is strategically set up as the only ‘Think Tank’ source where credible and reliable information, education, policies, and research amongst others in the Diaspora are utilised to support the wider political agenda of the New Patriotic Party.