Diaspora Patriots in Ghana pledges unflinching support for Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Edmond Gyebi, Contributor

Members of the Diaspora Patriots in Ghana (DPG) Foundation have pledged their unflinching support for the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his next government to ensure the smooth implementation of his good policies and programmes.

The group is confident that Nana Addo would embrace the responsibilities and challenges of his high office and deliver to the satisfaction of the people of Ghana.



The members in a statement issued in Accra and signed by their Chairman, Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah said: “As Diasporans who have collectively lived abroad for so many years, we can confidently say that this first term of the NPP has seen several reforms and policies which are similar to those we witness abroad, which have helped to develop many countries”.



The statement expressed excitement and also congratulated the people of Ghana for giving Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia four more years to build a prosperous Ghana.

It applauded the zeal, dedication and commitment exhibited by the President-Elect, his Vice, their spouses, the NPP Structures, its Wings and Groups throughout the campaign, which resulted in the party’s 2020 victory.



“We are confident that as the world gets a better grip over the COVID-19 Pandemic, as Ghana consolidates the great gains made during the first and current NPP term of office, coupled with a robust implementation of the NPP's effective 2020 manifesto, unity of purpose within the party, as well as a correction of the reasons for the marked loss of the NPP's Parliamentary Seats in the just-ended elections, the NPP will be even more successful in 2024, to continue the rapid development of Ghana”.



The DPG members expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ghana for voting massively on December 7th and conducting themselves in a generally peaceful manner before, during and after the elections.

