Diasporans petition NPP delegates

Source: Nana Kwafo, Contributor

The good people of Ghana have been taken for granted for far too long, were the comments made by an European resident in Ghana, who says he is shocked at some of the things happening in Ghana without Ghanaians being able to object or reject. Europeans would not tolerate any of this, unquote.

Now the above sentiments are what many level-headed thinking Ghanaians living in Ghana and elsewhere on the globe share. To the average Ghanaian, for lack of a better word, their hopelessness and despair cage their ability to think out of the constraints that Politicians and their cronies have placed them under.



NPP Delegates, Ghanaians in the Diaspora implore you to use good judgement to elect the person with the right mindset, character and vision to lead the NPP party and Ghana. The NPP today has 10 individuals who have stepped forward to contest for the flagbearership of the elephant party, and sadly all of these individuals have been part of the government and have sat and watched this country go down the drain.



The only courageous individual who has some clout of decency, and compassion toward the plight of Ghanaians is Kwabena Agyei Agyapong the former General Secretary of the NPP party.



Kwabena Agyei Agyapong seems to have succeeded in touching the intellectual nerve of most Ghanaians in the diaspora, and his recent interviews and speeches to Ghanaians show an individual with courage and intellect. He did what many NPP party members in government could not do, and that is to criticize the party and self, which indicates that he admits wrongdoings and lapses that have contributed to the failure of his government.

Ghanaians in the Diaspora hereby implore and petition you to do what is right for the sake of Ghanaians at large so that our beloved country does not continue its spiral spin into destruction. Note that Ghanaians irrespective of their affiliation share the same views when Polled by us.



We wish all the aspirants the best, and may we all continue to cry and look out for Mother Ghana, because Kwabena Agyei Agyapong exhibited that, and inasmuch as this is no endorsement of his candidature, he is the one individual whose name popped up severally in the poll.



God Bless Ghana