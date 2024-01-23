Did Gabby really say Akufo-Addo appoints his family members because they are more educated?

(From L-R) Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, President Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta are related

A section of the public have heavily criticised New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, over the past week over his response to concerns about his cousin, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appointing his family members into top positions in the government.

The critics were displeased with Gabby’s comments, saying that it is an insult to the people of Ghana.



Some have interpreted Gabby’s comment to mean that Ghanaians, aside the family of Akufo-Addo, do not take education seriously.



But did Gabby, who is described by some people as the unofficial prime minister of Ghana because of his supposed influence in the Akufo-Addo government, really mean or say this?



The NPP stalwart, whose law firm has represented some private entities to claim judgement debts from the government, in a recent interview on Star FM, made the point that Akufo-Addo’s grandfather fathered a lot of children who got head starts in life because he (the grandfather) took their education seriously.



Speaking with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, he said…

“… Because they got education early at a time that just a minority of Ghanaians were getting education, it gave them, if you like, to a point a head start. I mean, that's the point.



“I'm just making the point that I don't know how many of you in this room have a grandfather who had over 100 children?… I did. Okay. How many? How many? How many (children) did your grandfather have?” he quizzed.



He added, “… so really, that's the point I'm making. Okay. But he was serious about his children's education. And because they grew up in a household where public service came as second nature, a lot of them went in.”



Gabby also pointed out that only one member of Akufo-Addo’s family, Ken Ofori-Atta, who is the Minister for Finance, is a member of cabinet.



He refuted assertions that the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, is a family relation of the president.

“... look, cabinet, how many ministers are there? How many ministers are related to Akufo-Addo? Tell me, how many ministers are related to Akufo-Addo? The road minister is not related. He's an MP. He was the coordinator of the president's campaign in the Eastern Region. First of all, he (the road minister) is not a family member okay, you've mentioned one person, Ken Ofori-Atta. Ken Ofori-Atta actually resigned from his multimillion-dollar company to dedicate his life to Akufo-Addo’s campaign; to the NPP.



“So, he's appointed and his appointment is just because he’s family member; just forget the fact that he helped to raise money, he put resources in there (his own resources), he was a critical member of the campaign and he was a successful businessman, a private sector person, who has something to contribute.”



He added that Akufo-Addo cannot appoint his adversaries into government, saying “President has about 6000 people to appoint. 6000 okay and then you talk about friends? Should he go and appoint his enemies? Can we talk about something else?”



