Did NPP plagiarize 2024 budget from NDC? - Bawumia's aide slammed over akpeteshie tax post

File photo

Krobea Kwabena Asante, an aide to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has come under stern critique online for comments about the apketeshie tax contained in the 2024 budget statement.

In a social media post, Krobea intimated that the said tax was first introduced under the erstwhile government of John Dramani Mahama.



He captioned his post which was accompanied with a supposed page from the 2014 budget: "The Akpeteshie tax was actually introduced by the NDC in 2014. The new additions to the excise duty law are cider beer, the vehicle emissions and changes in the rate applicable to some existing lines."



Despite the accompanying budget page, commenters were not happy with his reference to the NDC having first introduced the said tax.



Some critics said it was unbecoming of the government to drag the NDC into decisions being taken by the government while others wondered if the 2024 budget was inspired by the 2014 budget.



Attention was drawn to the akpeteshie tax by Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, during an analysis of the budget as presented to parliament in November.



Below are some of the reactions:

Kojo @Kojo_870: "u ppl no get sense koraaa oh. NDC is in opposition and they're there for some of these reasons.



U come and fuul and when u r told u say they also did it. Nyansa foo b3n no no..



Concert party



inou @inou88219842: "Shame on you people for posting this. If NDC did this you will repeat it on Ghanaians right? You Npp told Ghanaians you will take Ghana from taxation to production? Furthermore you intentionally introduced E-levy as saviors tax ( Agyinkor tax ) How useless can npp become



Atongo Frafra, @Atongo4gh: "So are you people actually not tired of printing these documents?



Edmund Adombire @EdmundAdombire:" "Please, one may ask, is it that, which matters now? This idea of previous taxation of references is a thing of the past, so let's focus on what is currently misdirecting our economy.

Jude @emjay4short: "Does it mean the 2024 tax act was plagiarized from the NDC?



Would you agree it was a mistake then to have voted out the NDC cos they had better foresight



Otoo-M @sogbodjor: "Hi villager, I hope you are satisfied by the sensible response from the masses.



God is Good all the time @esmond_mbii: "The very reason NDC was voted out. So why repeat the mistakes of NDC if you are competent



ttysoon, @tt_Godswillling: "It seems the big guys are having fun with chess while they leave u without game plan.



it not the masses again but ur political interests.government comparing itself with opposition. intention to be rich over night important to NPP dan Corruption, Taxes, Nepotism, Overspending

Dr. Selby, @DrSelby_L: "NDC introduced it, so it's ok if you also keep it. If you think it's not helpful cancel it.



THE FUTURE PRESIDENT, @Newton_Ogah: "And you think this was a smart move to take. Krobea Kwabena Asante. You once work at Right FM ????, I expect you to read and have an insightful discussion before bringing this out.



What Ato Forson said about akpeteshie tax and others



On his X page on December 3, 2023, he wrote “Fellow Ghanaians, this government indeed has an insatiable appetite for taxes. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is imposing 20% tax on 'akpeteshie' (they have run out of ideas).”



He explained that petrol and diesel vehicle owners should also expect to pay a new annual tax of GH¢100 per vehicle on all petrol and diesel cars (internal combustion engine vehicles).



“This tax will be imposed on all trotros, aboboyaas, okadas, taxis, commercial buses, trucks, ambulances, construction and heavy-duty vehicles, water tankers, private cars, etc. Once your vehicle is powered by petrol or diesel, the government is imposing this tax on you,” he added.

Ato Forson said: “According to the government, this policy is aimed at promoting the use of cleaner/more eco-friendly sources of energy (like electric vehicles). Companies will also pay GH¢100 per tonne of carbon dioxide emission.”



The Minority concluded by saying that this is according to a tax bill submitted by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.



He had earlier noted that the minority will not agree to the approval of the 2024 budget in its current state as this will exacerbate the plight of Ghanaians.



