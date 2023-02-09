Did Nigel Gaisie prophesy Turkey, Syria earthquake?

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, is being praised on social media for foretelling the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that happened on Monday, February 6, 2023.

This was after a video of him predicting a natural land disaster went viral.



But what exactly did Nigel Gaisie prophesy about?



The viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the pastor prophesying of a ‘landfall’ across nations that will lead to buildings being submerged.



But, landfalls and earthquakes are two different natural disasters. Landfall simply refers to the sliding of a mass of land down a slope or a cliff while earthquakes to the shaking of land caused by volcanic activity or movement around geologic fault lines.



In the video, Nigel Gaisie could be seen however struggling to mention the exact name of the disaster he foresaw. He did indicate that it will lead to buildings collapsing and some of his congregants suggested the name landfall.



“I am seeing a landfall. I have seen that buildings in a whole area are all collapsing and I am seeing across nations, what do we call it, landfalls,” he said while addressing members of his church.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashitey-Odunton, has disclosed that every Ghanaian resident at the epi-centre of the earthquake in Turkey has been accounted for with the exception of footballer Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu, who was trapped in the disaster caused by the earthquake in Turkey, was reported to have been rescued from the rubble on Tuesday.



However, reports on Wednesday indicated that the player cannot be found after he was rescued.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey noted that the Ghana Embassy has been able to get in touch with some of the people who were close to where the wreckage took place.



The earthquake, the second-largest in the last century anywhere in the world, has already claimed more than 10,000 lives both in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, CNN reports.



