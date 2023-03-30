Did your father ever visit ‘antoa’ as a sitting president? – Nana Akomea fires Zanetor

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and her late father JJ Rawlings

The Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has chastised the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings for a remark she made following the approval of six ministerial nominees in Parliament.

According to Nana Akomea, Zanetor needs to be cautious of her utterances and also let her deceased father rest rather than involve him in situations that according to him could lead to further complications.



His comments come after Dr. Zanetor's statement that her late father, Jerry John Rawlings, would probably have challenged all National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs to go and swear on Antoa (shrine) or dared them to take a lie-detector test after some of her colleagues on the Minority side joined the Majority in secret balloting which saw the approval of president Akufo Addo’s ministerial nominees.



Nana Akomea asserted that the late president never went to the popular shrine "Antoa" for interpretations of issues during his over 20-year as president.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM, on March 28, 2023, Nana Akomea scolded the Korle Klottey lawmaker: “I have heard from Zanetor that if it was her father, they would have gone to ‘Antoa’. Did her father ever go to Antoa for his over 20 years of ruling?



“All that we said about him (Rawlings), did he ever go there (Antoa) … to swear about anything? So, what is his daughter telling us? If you will remember, during his father’s time as president, the females that were losing their lives and he couldn’t even manage the situation until president Kufour’s time.

“Kufour provided the police CID detectives with the necessary logistics to solve the situation … after her father was done with his tenure in office…that was when he said he knew the killers and even went ahead to mention their names.



“Later on, when the detectives went to him for evidence, he said they should go for chemical interrogation, did he say ‘Antoa’? So, Zanetor should stop what she is saying there before it triggers other issues, the father is dead and gone, and he should rest,” he said.



Prior to the vetting of ministerial nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the NDC had issued a directive to its MPs to reject the nominees in demand for a reduction in the size of the current government.



However, when the House conducted a secret ballot on the nominees, all six got overwhelming votes despite the equal numbers on both sides of the House.



The outcome of the voting process has led to accusations of treachery being made against the minority MPs.

Some members of the caucus have since taken to social media to express their disappointment with the result while others have sought to claim their innocence.



