Difficult years ahead, you need a competent govt to safeguard your lives – Ofori-Atta to Ghanaians

As the country is still battling with the deadly coronavirus that has entangled it, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has patted the back of the Akufo-Addo government for devising strategic means to safeguard the lives of its citizens.

By way of wooing Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming December polls, the minister called on them to retain president Akufo-Addo for his commitment shown to get the virus contained.



“The long-lasting effect of this pandemic amidst systemic shifts and uncertainties suggest 2020 and beyond will be very challenging. Ghana will therefore need the continuity of courageous, compassionate and competent government with a well-crafted programme to protect the lives of Ghanaians, safeguard jobs and support businesses to sustain operations during this period and the 4 years ahead,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.



He made this comment while presenting his annual mid-year budget to Parliament Thursday, July 23, 2020.



As at July 22, 2020, Ghana’s coronavirus case count has hit 29,672 with 26,090 recoveries and 153 deaths.

He therefore assured Ghanaians of government’s continuous protection as the world lives with the virus for some time until the World Health Organisation looks for a vaccine to cure the disease.



“Mr Speaker, we must not and will not be daunted by this extra ordinary crisis. Government will continue what it has to do protect lives and support livelihoods through compassionate, competent leadership. We have accepted that this pandemic and its effect are unparallel in our parts of the country and the world”.





