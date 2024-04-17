Digital creators share experience with how Tecno Camon 30 series redefines content creation with AI-powered imaging

Kwadwo Sheldon and Stonebwoy at the launch

Source: Tecno Ghana

The unveiling of TECNO's CAMON 30 series at the grand launch event held at the De Icon Event Centre in East Legon, Accra, not only dazzled attendees with its futuristic and star studded-themed runway but also provided a platform for an insightful panel discussion featuring prominent figures in the digital content creation space.

Moderated by tech influencer Rick Aqua, the panel discussion convened a diverse group of digital creators who shared their firsthand experiences and profound insights into how the AI-powered imaging capabilities of the TECNO CAMON 30 PRO 5G has transformed their content creation process.



Joining the discussion were digital creator Kwadwo Sheldon, known for his engaging online presence and digital content; mobile videographer Maeythecreator, celebrated for her visually stunning smartphone videos; mobile photographer Alex Tackie, recognized for his captivating imagery; and award winning artiste, Stonebwoy. Together, they lauded the advanced AI features of the CAMON 30 series, emphasizing its revolutionary impact on their respective fields of content creation.



Rick Aqua expressed his enthusiasm for the TECNO CAMON 30 Series, particularly highlighting its industry-leading built-in AIGC Portrait function. This innovative feature enables users to effortlessly create personalized portraits for their social media avatars with just a tap, reflecting the latest trends and adding a touch of creativity to their online presence. Rick Aqua also praised the CAMON 30 PRO 5G's exceptional performance, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chip and a 10-layer cooling system, ensuring smooth and glitch-free gameplay experiences for users engaging in intensive activities like PUBG or Call of Duty gaming.



Kwadwo Sheldon shared his excitement about the CAMON 30 PRO 5G's AI-powered 50MP Eye-tracking Autofocus Front Camera, which enhances the clarity and precision of his vlogs by capturing intricate details with supreme clarity. He also highlighted the versatility of the CAMON 30 Series' Social Turbo feature, which offers a plethora of functions including voice changing, background changing, beauty enhancements, Tmoji avatars, and more, adding convenience and fun to his content creation process.



Maeythecreator emphasized the crucial role of high-quality imagery in mobile videography and commended the CAMON 30's SONY IMX 890 4K 60fps AI capabilities for consistently delivering professional-grade results, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Echoing similar sentiments, Alex Tackie praised the CAMON 30 Pro 5G's AI-powered photography tools for their ability to capture stunning and crystal-clear photos, particularly at night, thanks to the Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera's ultra-sensitive sensor. This technology empowers him to maximize his creativity and effortlessly capture captivating shots.



Stonebwoy, known for his innovative approach to music, emphasized the pivotal role of cutting-edge technology in enhancing artistic expressions. He commended TECNO for pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging and stylish design with the CAMON 30 series, enabling creators to bring their visions to life in unprecedented ways.



The panel discussion provided invaluable insights into the transformative impact of TECNO CAMON 30 Series' AI-powered imaging on content creation across various digital platforms, reaffirming TECNO's commitment to innovation and empowering creators to unlock their full potential.



For more information about the TECNO CAMON 30 series and its AI-powered imaging capabilities, visit TECNO Mobile's official website https://www.tecno-mobile.com/phones/product-detail/product/camon-30/