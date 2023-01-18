1
Digitalisation agenda has made Ghana one of Africa's leading digital economies - Bawumia

Image 104.png?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that his government’s pursuit of a digitalisation agenda has made Ghana a leading digital economy in Africa. He explained that it is a reflection of how the economic architecture of the country is being transformed.

” I also underscored that the Government’s digitalisation initiative, which has catapulted Ghana to one of the leading digital economies in Africa, is an example of how the government is transforming the economic architecture of the Ghanaian economy ahead of the impending global economic revolution,” he announced after opening the 74th edition of the Annual New Year School and Conference by the University of Ghana, Legon.

This year’s programme is under the theme “Positioning the African Market for Sustainable Economic Development through AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat)”.

The African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat ( AfCFTA) aims to promote trade among African countries. It is headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

