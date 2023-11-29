Digitalisation not Bawumia's baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch - NDC

The Bono Regional Communications Officer for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Charles Akowuah, has cautioned against attributing Ghana's digitalisation drive solely to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. Akowuah emphasised that the country's digitalisation efforts were initiated before Dr. Bawumia's entry into the political arena.



He recounted that, as part of the digitalisation agenda, the NDC began the construction of regional offices for the National Communications Authority (NCA).



"The completion of one such office at Kumasi was fully done by the NDC before leaving office, the Sunyani office is yet to be inaugurated seven years into the administration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia," he said.



Mr. Akowuah argued that those claiming credit for the digitalisation drive were neglecting the groundwork laid by the NDC.



He specifically mentioned the inauguration of the Kumasi office by the NDC, which became operational to ensure the presence of the regulatory body in the Ashanti Region.



Mr Akowuah made these remarks while speaking on The Citizen Show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

He disputed the notion that the country's digitalisation drive started in 2016 with the NPP.



Former President John Dramani Mahama's launch of an 800-kilometre fibre optics cable through the Eastern Corridors to serve the five northern regions and to help boost the delivery of internet, he bolstered, as evidenced by the NDC's digital drive.



He also highlighted Mahama's opening of the Accra Digital Centre to serve as the country's digital hub.



Mr. Akowuah contested the idea that digitalisation was solely the initiative of Vice President Bawumia, emphasising that former President Mahama had engaged in video conferences with his regional ministers, showcasing the NDC's commitment to advancing digital technologies



