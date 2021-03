Digitalization is the most impactful and revolutionary policy of Ghana since Independence

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Successive governments have rolled out a number of good policies and programmes since independence, all aimed at transforming the economy and positively changing the lives of Ghanaians.

The industrial, energy and education programmes of Dr Kwame Nkrumah were top-notch.



The achievements of Presidents Nana Addo Akufo-Addo's government in the educational sector have however superseded and outshone every government since independence.



Mr Razak Kojo opoku who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the most expensive resource in this modern world was technology-driven by digitalization.



The Free SHS policy, One-District-One-Factory, National Health Insurance Scheme, Planting for Food and Jobs and others are revolutionary and successful but the most revolutionary, technological masterpiece and impactful policies of the Akufo-Addo's government spearheaded by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with digitisation.



He said the advanced economies were solidified by technology more than natural resources.



He said Dr. Bawumia so far was the only Vice President since independence to add digital meaning to the economic management systems of Ghana by ensuring that the Ghanaian economy was formalized through Digitalization and Digitization.

Mr opoku said although the world was moving towards a digital economy, Ghana was far behind until Dr. Bawumia came into the scene as the Vice President and Head of the economic management team of Akufo-Addo's government.



He said Dr. Bawumia undertook and continued to undertake various digital initiatives aimed at enhancing the harmonization and standardization of the entire architecture of the Ghanaian economy and that the effective way to revenue mobilization and expansion of the tax net was to include the informal sector through digitalization and digitization.



Mr Opoku said the successful implementation of the digitalization and digitization policy automatically led to less borrowing and debts servicing.



The digitization programme of Akufo-Addo's government spearheaded by Dr. Bawumia, he said had enhanced the competitiveness of the Ghanaian economy and marketplace especially the mobile money Interoperability project.



"The Akufo-Addo's government has rolled out several digitalization and digitization programmes including: Ghana's biggest Medical Drone Delivery System, Mobile Money Interoperability, Paperless Port System, Integrated e-immigration system, e-procurement, e-Parliament, e-justice, e-cabinet and the integration of Government Databases".



"The others are Ghana.GOV digital payment platform, National Digital Property Addressing System and Digitalization of the flagship product of National Lottery Authority through the operations of *959# Short Code".

Mr Opoku said the digitalization programmes would help Government to Expand access to revenue collection, Fight against corruption, ensure transparency, probity and accountability, formalize the Ghanaian Economy and ensure effective Security and Safety of Ghanaians.



He said it was the expectation that the Akufo-Addo's Government and future government of the New Patriotic Party would help to make Ghana the hub of digitalization and digitization in Africa.



Mr Opoku said Ghana would certainly become a full functional digital economy under President Akufo-Addo-Bawumia's Government.



He said through the successful efforts of Dr. Bawumia in the area of Digitalization, President Akufo-Addo had created a Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, the first of its kind since independence.