Dilapidated structure collapses on pupils in Sehwi Wiawso

Collapsed School File photo

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

50 pupils have been affected following the collapse of a dilapidated Kramokrom D/A Primary school structure in the Sehwi Wiawso municipality of the Western North Region.

The school authorities assisted pupils who were trapped in the building during the incident.

10 pupils were injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness, Ezekiel Armah, told Onuaonline.com that the structure collapsed when the pupils were learning in the classrooms, adding that the structure was old and had lost strength due to recent rainfall.

The victims are currently at the Anyinabrim Clinic for treatment while five others have been referred to the Sehwi Asafo St. John of God Hospital.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
