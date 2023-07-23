Diplomatic passport holders are ambassadors of Ghana - Dr Norman speaks on Kusi Boateng's alleged double identity

CEO of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman

The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr Ishmael Norman, has emphasized the importance of responsible behaviour among diplomatic passport holders to safeguard Ghana's image.

As reported by Accra-based 3News.com, Dr Norman indicated that holders of diplomatic passport become representatives of the nation, hence their actions carry significant implications for the brand of the country, Ghana.



According to the report, the CEO’s remarks were in response to the recent revelations made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, concerning the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev Kusi Boateng.



The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said in a tweet that he has obtained documents from the Presidency that confirmed that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo, and the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare were all aware of the double identity scheme of the Secretary of the National Cathedral of Ghana Board of Trustees, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi also known as Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, during the presidential approval process to gram him diplomatic passport.



Reacting to this, Dr. Norman stressed that these individuals [reference to diplomatic passport holders] effectively embody Ghana's identity and values, as such, they should conduct themselves with responsibility and virtue.

“When you hold a diplomatic passport, you are a walking billboard, a brand for Ghana, you actually carry a complete sense and sensibilities of all Ghanaians and therefore you should conduct yourself responsibility, virtuously.



“If you hold a diplomatic passport and you are seen in a nightclub [playing] with prostitutes then you are actually bringing disrepute to the image of Ghana. If you are carrying drugs, it is the same thing, if you are drunk in the streets of London with a diplomatic passport, that is totally undiplomatic behaviour,” Dr Norman is quoted to have said.



The CEO further added that the standards of decorum and responsibility are higher for diplomatic passport holders compared to regular passport holders, although he believes that both should adhere to the same level of conduct.



“So, I think the decorum that is required, it is higher for those with diplomatic passports than those with ordinary passports even though I will say in my mind, the standard is the same whether you hold the ordinary passport or the diplomatic passport.

“Legally a diplomatic passport holder is supposed to behave more responsibly than the one without it,” he added.



NW/WA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







