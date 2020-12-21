Direct Aid Kuwait and Ghana Immigration Service build Mosque and Borehole for Kuyuli

The Mosque will serve the people Kuyuli and surrounding communities

Direct Aid Kuwait and Ghana Immigration service have constructed and donated to the people Kuyuli, a suburb of Tatale in the Tatale-Sanguli district of the Northern Region, a furnished Mosque.

The also also drilled a mechanized borehole for Ghana’s side of border between Ghana and neighbouring Togo to ease water predicaments.



The gesture would also shorten the movement of the Muslim brothers and sisters in rains and in the sun for prayers in the central part of Tatale.



Superintendent Sumaila Seidu Hudu, the Ghana Immigration Service District Commander at Tatale, who handed over the Mosque to the Muslims said “we've asked you to start using it awaiting for the commissioning and encouraged you to use it to win souls for Allah"



He said the water at the border too was a life -changer as it was helping a lot of people to use potable water while travelling to or from Togo.

Alhaji Inusah Shitu, the Zongo chief expressed his gratitude to the Donors for the projects and urged the community to make good use of the Mosque for Allah's work.



The Imam chosen to be charge of the Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Mohammed thanked the donors for the edifice and appealed for water to the area, even though they received a mechanized borehole which was a little far away from the Kuyuli community.



He said the surrounding communities would now use the Mosque for their Friday prayers and water would become a major commodity for ablution and called on individuals, NGOs and philanthropists to support them to get water for the mosque and for domestic use.