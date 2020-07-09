General News

Director-General of Ghana Education Service tests positive for coronavirus

GES Director, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Professor Opoku-Amankwa who is a member of an 11-member committee chaired by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo to fashion out modalities aimed at reopening schools is one of five members to have tested positive for the virus.



The Educationist has since been quarantined at a health facility and undergoing treatment.



Sources reveal that members of the committee were exposed to an infected person for which reason they contracted the virus while the rest who have not tested positive have since gone into self-isolation.



Earlier this week, it was announced that the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo had tested positive for COVID-19.



“Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo has been informed that his sample taken has returned positive for COVID-19,” Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

The Minister adds up to a number of top government officials who have tested positive for the deadly virus.



Last week the country lost an astute politician to the deadly disease after he was admitted at the Korle Bu teaching hospital for being infected by the disease.



In all two top government officials have died as a result of the disease since its outbreak in the country.



The Likes of Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Dan Botwe, Carlos Ahenkorah, and Peter Mac Manu have all been isolated in the past for being infected by the deadly disease.

