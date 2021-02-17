Director-General of Ghana Health Service playing politics with coronavirus – Omane Boamah

Former Communications Minister, Edward Omane Boamah

Former Communications Minister, Edward Omane Boamah has accused the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye of playing politics with the nation's COVID-19 fight.

According to Dr Omane Boamah, he finds it very difficult to accept the explanation by some politicians that the campaign activities of the 2020 general elections did not contribute to the nations worsening COVID-19 situation.



“I will not leave anyone out, government and the citizenry, we have contributed to the state in which we find ourselves. This is why I have difficulty when some politicians seek to explain away the impact of the campaigns that we saw towards the end of last year on COVID,” he stated in a discussion with GTV on the surge in the new strain of COVID-19 in Ghana.



In his view, the unfortunate situation about the politicking that has characterized discussions around the new wave is the posture of the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service which he said is political.



According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, newly recorded cases as at February 13, 2021, is 702.

This keeps the countries daily infection rate within the 700 average as has been the case over the past week.



The number of current active cases has further risen to 7,866 with the cumulative number of confirmed cases now 77,748.



69,321 of the cumulative number of cases are said to have recovered from the virus whiles 561 of the total infections have resulted in deaths.