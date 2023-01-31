Director-General of MTTD, NPD inaugurates Agmortey Yohuno Foundation to support students pursue tertiary education

Commanding Officer of Police (COP) Francis Ebenezer Doku

Source: Michael Teye

Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has at a colorful ceremony at Somanya in the Eastern Region inaugurated a charity fund to support the sponsorship of brilliant but needy Krobo students to pursue tertiary education.

The inauguration and fundraising of the Angmortey Yohuno Foundation (AYF) by Commanding Officer of Police (COP) Francis Ebenezer Doku who doubles as Director-General of the National Protection Department of the Ghana Police Service attracted many traditional leaders, Members of Parliament, the academia, heads of various organizations as well as a cross-section of the general public.



A 12-member board of trustees was subsequently inaugurated to spearhead the management of the fund to mobilize resources into it with Nene Sas George and Waatse Amanyeyo III serving as patrons.



The vision of the fund, Mr. Doku underscored, was crucial towards enlightening persons to be mindful of their privileges and tasks as citizens, especially in the face of rising educational vulnerability such as rising demands and cost of education.



“The vision is to have a society of highly educated citizens who are conscious of their rights and responsibilities,” said COP Doku. “It is therefore very important that we support the fund towards our educational charity to become agric officers, architects, draughtsmen and women, nurses, teachers, doctors, pharmacists, and name them.”



According to the Director-General of the MTTD and NPD, the event marked a historic milestone at a time of increased educational vulnerability.

A local content of 60% of the fund will be reserved for applicants from Kloma to fund various expenses such as admission acquisitions, books, upkeep, school fees from tertiary to the highest level of the beneficiary.



The foundation will also hold annual lectures and fundraising projects as part of integral sustainability plans to expand the beneficiary scope of applicants.



Expressing his determination to continue contributing to the overall upliftment of human capital within the Kloma area and beyond, the 59-year-old DG promised to contribute fifty percent of his retirement benefits in 2024 to the fund.



This commitment, he explained, was premised on the role education played in him attaining his current status.



Aside from contributing half of his retirement benefits to the fund, Mr. Doku is also contributing Ghc20,000 as seed money with a goal of garnering substantial amounts through annual fundraising events.

Key note speaker at the event and vice Chancellor of the University of Environment and Social Development UESD) noted that the institution and COP Doku shared similar ideals as the vision of the foundation fits into that of the University.



Prof Eric Nyarko-Sampsom said, "Our vision is not just to produce people for every work but first of all to look at our environment, our communities.”



Recalling how lecturers of the UESD contributed to pay for the fees of a needy student who had gained admission to the facility, he said the foundation was well placed to address challenges pertaining to the funding of education for deprived but brilliant students.



Lamenting about the rising cost of education despite its status, the vice chancellor said, “education has become a tool for survival and liberation yet the cost of education continues to get expensive,” adding that establishing foundations such as the AYF was imperative for such purposes.



Prof Eric Nyarko-Sampson stressed that there was the need for willing sponsors to emerge and sponsor enlightened young people to pursue academic excellence, adding that the AYF was one of such requests.

According to the vice chair, “this foundation is timely as it’ll compliment the efforts of the government, of parents, of the institutions and other individuals in order not to leave our young people so far back.”







He appealed to individuals and corporate entities together with other organizations to embrace the action and donate generously to the fund as part of their corporate social responsibilities.



Chairman for the occasion and Founding Director of the Pali Christian Academy of Development Leadership, Faa Komi Frank was hopeful that the challenges confronting a lot of people would be addressed if others would commit their resources towards similar projects.



"The plight of many Ghanaians would see a facelift if a lot more people would emulate the exemplary and visionary leadership of COP Francis Ebenezer Doku. He has taken an audacious step to launch a community improvement and legacy foundation ahead of his retirement from active public service in 2024," said the chair while underscoring his belief that all leaders across board could become more sensitive to legacy consolidation by ensuring they leave an indelible mark of community and system improvement.

The chairman entreated all well-meaning Ghanaians, philanthropists and benevolent organisations to lend their support to ensure sustainability and scalability.



Mr. Frank Komi lauded and commended the footsteps and footprints of COP Francis Ebenezer Doku for his efforts in challenging the status quo.