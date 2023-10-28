Director of the Counselling Unit of Ghana Police Service enstooled Queen mother

ACP/ Dr. Phyllis Ama Tebuah Osei

The Director of the Counselling Unit of Ghana Police Service, ACP/ Dr. Phyllis Ama Tebuah Osei has been enstooled Odzikro Hemaa of Amonu Kuma Ekroful and Gyaase Hemaa of Anomabo Traditional Area.

She was on Thursday, October 26, 2023, enstooled under the name Nana Ama Kwentsiwa I by the Chiefs and people of the Anomabo Traditional Area in a colourful ceremony with a display of tradition and culture.



In her acceptance speech at a durbar of chiefs and people, the trained Clinical Psychologist promised to use her expertise in public and private life to advance the course of the development of the traditional area.



The newly enstooled Queen Mother underscored the significance of girl child education in the area to produce generational leaders who will aspire to higher heights in both public and private life. She bemoaned the increasing spate of teenage pregnancy within the area calling on stakeholders to marshal forces in dealing with the menace.



“Our vision is to use our knowledge and expertise in public life to help advance the course of the traditional area. We are determined to ensure that our girls turn out to be responsible leaders and citizens. We will fight the raging teenage pregnancy in this area and have set up a volunteer group to look out for girls who would engage in acts that lead to teenage pregnancy. I am by this serving a warning to all to be mindful and that bylaws in the Traditional Area would be applied against them”, she warned.



The Queen Mother also urged parents to prioritize the needs of their female children and not engage in acts that would push them into being lured by men to sleep with them resulting in teenage pregnancy.

Profile of Nana Ama Kwentsiwa I Nana Ama Kwenstsiwa I was born on 30 March 1974 in



Accra to the late Mr. Joseph Kwabena Denteh of Assin Ochiso and Madam Lucy Aba Sam of Asona Royal NO.1 Family of Amonukuma Ekroful.



She had her Basic education in Nima and continued to St Roses Secondary School in Akwatia and later to the University of Ghana, Legon.



Nana Kwenstsiwa is a law enforcement professional with more than 18 years of experience out of which 16 years have been focused on the investigation of crimes especially in areas of Gender, Child protection, human rights, health and safety of police personnel at the national police headquarters. She is a certified trainer on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and holds a PhD in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Education Winneba.



She holds a master’s degree in criminology with Forensic Psychology from Middlesex University, London, a Master of Defence and International Politics from Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and she is a product of senior Division Course36 of Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College. She is a certified Clinical Psychologist and holds an MPhil in Clinical Psychology from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Nana Kwentsiwa was the unit commander of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Ministries Police station and the deputy national coordinator for the national DOVVSU.



She has held several appointments including the staff officer. Confidential registry, investigator, Police Professional and Standard Bureau, Directing of Staff, Ghana Police command and staff college.



She is currently the director of the Police Counselling Unit.



She is married to Mr Kwadwo Osei, an IT consultant formally of Social Security and Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and they have four children.



She served as a UN Police Officer in Darfur as well as the United Nations Mission in Somalia. In 2018, she won the UN Female Police Officer of the Year and the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) Officer of the year award in 2019.