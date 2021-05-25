Disabuse wrong perception of e-learning - Professor Alabi

President of the African Council for Distance Education, Professor Mrs Goski Alabi

Source: GNA

A call has been made to governments in Africa to enact policies to disabuse the wrong perception of Online, Distance and e-Learning (ODeL) that, it is inferior to the traditional face-to-face classroom teaching and learning.

Professor Mrs Goski Alabi, President of the African Council for Distance Education (ACDE) said the monumental success of ODeL in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs)in filling the disruptive gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic provided a compelling reason for it to be recognised in education in Africa.



Professor Alabi also the Consulting President for Laweh Open University, Ghana, made the call at a virtual event on "Expert Consultative Roundtable on Transitioning from Distance Learning to E-Learning in Higher Education in West Africa."



It was organised by Continental Education Strategy for Africa ((CESA) Sub-Cluster on Open, Distance, and Online education and Flexible Learning of the Association of African Universities.



The event brought together Lecturers, students, stakeholders in ODeL and Professor Emeritus Olugbemiro Jegede from Nigeria who chaired the virtual event.

The participants made some recommendations that included; the need for the development of a Common West African e-learning policy for the adoption by Higher Education Institutions.



Design and implement user-friendly Learning Management Systems, training of faculty on conducting examinations and assessment relative to issues of integrity.



Others were; ensuring quality assurance of e-learning subsidised cost of data for learners, the need to address erratic connectivity challenges, and certification in e-learning modules as a mandatory requirement for future employment of faculty and administrators of Higher Educational Institutions.