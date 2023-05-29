Disconnection is our last resort, pay your bills to avoid it – ECG to consumers

ECG has begun a week-long mobilization exercise aimed at recovering debts

The Electricity Company of Ghana has pleaded with its customers to honour payment for power used in their homes or businesses to avoid power cuts.

The company insists that the disconnection of power to households is the last thing the company ever wants to do.



In a bid to curtail power theft, ECG has begun a week-long mobilization exercise aimed at recovering debts recorded in its books.



This is the second bout of effort the ECG has launched in recouping money in debts after its first in April this year.



In an interview with Accra-based media house, Citi News, a board member of ECG Carlien Bou-Chedid emphasized the need for customers to pay for the power used in their homes.



She added that ECG will only disconnect a household from the national grid when it defaults in paying for the power it has consumed.



“This exercise is a week-long exercise and we are encouraging our customers to make payments as and when they should. Disconnection is our last option; it is not something the company wants to do. We encourage customers to honour their commitments for the electricity that they have used. Our teams will be engaging them and finding out the payments they have made. We will not just be going round disconnecting for the sake of disconnection.”

Bou-Chedid also stated that ECG is working hard to address all the challenges customers face in paying for electricity consumed.



“We want you to be using the electricity, but we will want you to also pay for it. Generally, so far, we find that customers want to make payment. They have understood that they need to do this regularly on a monthly basis. There are still a few difficulties as the payments are made and there are slight delays in reflection, but these will all be addressed. We advise customers to keep their receipts on them so that when teams come to inspect, they can show as proof of payment,” she added.



ABJ/WA