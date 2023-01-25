3
Diseases you can treat by doing exercise on a regular basis

Exercising Regular exercising benefits

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: TheoNews

Exercise has significant health advantages if you have certain conditions. Nevertheless, it's imperative to consult your doctor before starting an exercise program. Your doctor will give you advice on the best forms of exercise to perform as well as any safety measures you might need to take.

Some of the health problems that regular exercise can help prevent, according to MedlinePlus and Healthline, include.

Obesity

A good diet and exercise are essential for controlling your weight and avoiding obesity. The number of calories you consume must match the amount of energy you expend to maintain your weight. You must burn more calories than you take in, in order to lose weight.

Heart disease

The heart gets stronger through exercise, which improves its ability to pump blood. The body's oxygen levels rise as a result of increased blood flow. Your chance of developing heart conditions like excessive cholesterol, coronary artery disease, and heart attack is reduced as a result. You can lower your triglyceride and blood pressure levels by exercising consistently.

High blood sugar

Exercise can lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. This can reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and the metabolic syndrome, and if you already have one of those diseases, exercise can help you keep it under control.

Intercourse problems

Men who exercise regularly may have a lower risk of developing male organ dysfunction. Exercise may help folks who currently have health concerns improve their ability to be intimate. Exercise may heighten a woman's desire for intimacy.

Cancer

Exercise on a regular basis can help reduce your risk of developing malignancies like colon, breast, uterine, and lung.

Exercise regularly to help reduce your risk of developing health problems.

