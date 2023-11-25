Dishonest reaction from Bawumia on Mahama's 24hr economy has exposed him as petty - NDC MP

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Dr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has lambasted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for calling former President John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy a horrible notion.

He stated that Dr. Bawumia is in a better position to appreciate the transformative nature of his proposition.



He claimed that as someone who was educated and worked in countries with a 24-hour economy, he had no right to call this notion a bad idea.



Dr. Bawumia, Vice President, criticised former President John Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy as ill-conceived and lacking in originality.



He was speaking at a campaign event in the Northern Region.



“This is one idea that John Mahama thinks that he has brought, it is a bad idea, it is an idea that hasn’t been thought through so I want you to compare me to John Mahama, who has the ideas to transform this economy.



“The track record of John Mahama doesn’t show innovative thinking, it doesn’t show ideas, the track record of Dr Bawumia is idea after idea. I have my own priorities and I have my own vision, when I become president I will bring more ideas and you will hear them very soon.”

In response, Dr. Apaak stated that Dr. Bawumia’s stance has revealed him as petty.



He poked fun at him, asking why a proposal with evident transformational implications across multiple sectors and the potential to create more jobs for unemployed kids would be a terrible idea.



He wrote “How can DMB, who undertook his entire university education [1st, 2nd, 3rd degrees], lived and worked, in countries with 24-Hour Economies before returning to Ghana say a proposal to make Ghana a 24-hour economy is bad?



Bad idea? How can a proposal he knows has obvious transformational effects be bad for a nation like ours struggling to deal with unemployment?



The overwhelming endorsement of JM’s 24-Hour Economy proposal and DMB’s dishonest reaction has exposed him as petty.”