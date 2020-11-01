Dismissal of PPA boss smacks of accountability – Manteaw

Dr Steve Manteaw, Chairman of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas

The sacking of the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei following the corruption allegations against him smacks of accountability on the part of the president, Dr Steve Manteaw, Chairman of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas, has said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a letter dated Friday, October 30, 2020 terminated the appointment of Mr Adjei.



The decision follows the submission of a report to President Akufo-Addo by Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ) on a conflict of interest investigations initiated against Mr Adjei.



CHRAJ had said in its report that Mr Adjei was unable to explain the volumes of cash that passed through his bank account with the Stanbic Bank after his appointment.



It emanated from an investigative work by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni over some contracts sanctioned by the Authority.



The CHRAJ report had concluded that Mr Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and board member of PPA.



Portions of the report said “The respondent (Mr Adjei) opened a USD Account at the Stanbic Bank on 03 April 2017 after his appointment as CEO of PPA. As of August 2-019 a total of USD516225 has been credited to the account and his debits stood at USD504607.87

“When confronted with the evidence of the sheer volume of cash that passed through his accounts the Respondent indicated that Frosty Ice Mineral Water Litd does not have a bank account and that proceeds from the sales of the water is lodged in his account. Frosty Ice Mineral water Ltd is the company the Respondent owns with us wife, Mercy Adjei. He also claimed that he received money from other family businesses but could not name the family businesses.”



A release issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, announcement the termination of his appointment said on Friday “Having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendation made by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded, the President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr Joseph Whittal and CHRAJ for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed.”



Aspects of the investigative work relating to potential acts of corruption were referred to the Office of Special Prosecutor for action. The Prosecutor is yet to come out with his report.



Commenting on this development, Dr Manteaw said “Kudos to the President for acting swiftly on the recommendations of CHRAJ. This is how to encourage our accountability institutions.”



Regarding the issue of unexplained wealth, Dr Manteaw said in another Facebook post that “Whoever created this concept of unexplained wealth must rethink it. Because all wealth can be explained as either genuine or illicit.”