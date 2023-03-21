2
Dispatch rider dies in pursuit of a vehicle

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A dispatch identified as L/Cpl. Mustapha Mohammed has lost his life while pursuing a Toyota Corolla vehicle on his motorbike from Ofankor.

The Toyota Corolla vehicle is said to have hit the dispatch rider when he approached him to slow down. The rider then fell and unfortunately was dragged under a moving truck which crushed him to die.

A DailyGuide report indicated that the late officer who was formerly with the Rovers Unit was the dispatch rider assigned to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The report adds that driver of the Toyota vehicle sped off immediately after the incident.

“The motorbike of the police officer was badly mangled while his helmet was also crushed by the truck, which caused him head injury leading to his death,” Dailyguide stated.

Details of the car which the late officer was pursuing, were not available at the time of filing this report.

