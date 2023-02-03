Dispatch rider remanded for allegedly swindling businessman

File Photo

Source: GNA

A dispatch rider has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly bolting with GHC45,000 as proceeds of the sale of electrical appliances and mobile phones given to him to be delivered to customers.

Prince Nketiah, 29, is also accused of stealing a Samsung galaxy Z fold phone valued at GHC16,000.



The accused person claimed he gave the money to a friend known as Eric Opoku but he failed to lead the Police to the said friend.



Nketiah charged with two counts of stealing has pleaded not guilty.



The accused person is expected to reappear before the court in two weeks before the relieving Judge, Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.



The prosecution, led by Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, narrated that the complainant was a businessman residing in Osu, Accra and the accused person residing at Adjei Kojo in Tema.

Inspector Alorwu said the complainant used to contract Nketiah to deliver his electronic gadgets to his customers in Accra.



The prosecution said on November 23, 2022, the complainant gave three iPads valued at GHC40,500, two Apple watches valued at GHC5,000 and Samsung galaxy valued at GHC16,000 to be delivered to a witness in the case and another customer.



It said the accused person went to deliver the iPads and the Apple watches to the witness and collected GHC40,500.



The prosecution said the accused person after collecting the money failed to report to the complainant.



He also failed to deliver the Samsung Mobile phone and kept same to himself, allegedly.

It said Nketiah also packed out from his rented apartment at Korle Gonno together with his family.



The prosecution told the court that the complainant called the accused persons several times on the phone, but he could not reach him.



It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and through intelligence, Nketiah was picked up at his hideout.



The prosecution said the police retrieved the Samsung mobile phone valued at GHC16,000.



During interrogation, the accused person admitted the offence and told the Police that he gave the money to his friend, Eric Opoku.