Display your stolen cash too - Abronye dares Akufo-Addo appointee

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Kwame Baffoe has asked an unnamed appointee under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration to publicize the huge sums of money stolen from the state.

According to him, it’s a shame that the person he claims is a Cabinet Minister who is well-resourced and has all the privileges in the country circulate their donations of one motorbike just so they will find favour in the President of Ghana.



He said even with him, who never benefited from the Akufo-Addo government, was able to donate cars to support the President in his second term bid whiles appointees who benefited could not support with all the resources available to them.

He said while speaking on Wontumi TV that “If you’re a Cabinet Minister and you buy a motor bicycle and when it’s time for appointments you start circulating it on Facebook and WhatsApp then it’s worrying because I who did not benefit from the NPP’s first term has even bought cars for people and I didn’t publicize it”.



“You buy one motorbike and expect the President to give you a post because of that? Why don’t you circulate the money that you stole also on Facebook and Whatsapp? The money you stole in the course of the four years should also be circulated on Facebook and Whatsapp too. Thieves, Atta Ayi,” the chairman angrily said.