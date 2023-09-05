Disregard any publication about recruitment - Fire Service

Some Officers of the GNFS

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has advised the public to disregard any publication about recruitment as the Service is yet to state any recurrent process.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the service said the service was not recruiting nor calling for applicants’ Medical Examinations, Appointments Letters, and Attachments for training.



“Management of GNFS wants the public to take note that the Service has not contracted any third party to conduct e-recruitment or sell application forms on our behalf and thus all publications must be disregarded,” the statement said.



The Service, according to the statement, however advised the public to follow its social media pages particularly unofficial with regards to any update on recruitment and other related information.

The statement also stated that the Service appealed to the public to report any person and entities to the appropriate authorities and further encouraged the public to assist them in their quest to fight recruitment fraud.



It assured the public that it would officially communicate and advertise for vacancies in the National Dailies.