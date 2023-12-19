Disregard distorted video against me - NAPO reacts to 'Bawumia is useless' video

Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO)

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, has asked the public to disregard an old circulating 21-second video of him addressing the economy with a caption ‘Bawumia’ running mate says Bawumia is useless’

He indicated that the caption of the video suggests that he [NAPO] is describing the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a useless person.



According to a statement released, NAPO clarified the context of the video and discredited the malicious interpretation attributed to it.



The minister clarified that the said video dates back to February 2014 when he was reacting to the State of the Nation Address delivered by then President John Mahama.



“The said interview by Dr. Prempeh was in February, 2014, in reaction to the State of the Nations Address of the then President John Mahama, where he blamed the country’s economic woes on external shocks. In fact, at the time, the cedi was rated the worst performing currency in the world.

“Dr. Prempeh’s view was that the then president’s assertion was inaccurate and has no basis in truth because the fall of the cedi was largely due to fiscal irresponsibility on the part of the government and not external shocks,” part of the statement read.



NAPO noted that he cannot understand why his interview will be misrepresented to mean that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is useless.



“It is therefore unfathomable, how any reasonable person, after listening to this straight-forward interview, would nonetheless conclude that Dr. Prempeh was referring to His Excellency the Vice President. Indeed, in the said clip,



Dr. Prempeh kept referring to the president and so, that cannot possibly be in the reference to Dr. Bawumia, who has never served as president of this republic.

...We believe that these are one again Machiavellian attempts by political detractors of Dr. Prempeh, intra and inter, to cause disaffection for him,” he stated.



Dr. Prempeh also emphasised that the choice of a running mate in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is the exclusive prerogative of the flagbearer and the national council, as outlined in the party's constitution.



He deemed the ascription of being Bawumia's running mate as wholly misleading and unnecessary.



“The choice of running mate in the NPP is exclusively the preserve of the flagbearer and the national council, as stipulated in the party’s constitution. Dr. Prempeh therefore finds its ascription to him as Bawumia’s running mate wholly misleading and unnecessary,” the statement added.

Read the full statement below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/MA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



