Disregard ‘frolic’ Interpol red alert – Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Samuel Nartey George has urged Ghanaians to disregard reports making rounds that the International Criminal Police Organisation, INTERPOL, has issued an arrest warrant for Samuel Adam Foster, also known as Samuel Adam Mahama.

“The Interpol has not issued any warrant for Adam Mahama,” he strongly stated on TV3‘s New Day on Friday, July 17.



He was speaking in the wake of reports on Thursday that Interpol has been alerted by its local office in Ghana to cause the arrest of Ghanaian-British citizen Adam Mahama, who is widely known to be the brother of former president John Dramani Mahama.



“Assurances are given that extradition will be sought upon arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws, and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties,” the Red Notice stated.



But Sam George says “Ghanaians must treat this with the contempt that it deserves”.



He said this is a “frolic” attempt by the government to implicate former president John Dramani Mahama in the Airbus deal.

According to him, since the reports made rounds Interpol’s website which has about 7,000 fugitives on red alert has no record on Samuel Adam Mahama.



He said even due process has not been followed because, according to the lawmaker, at no point did the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) headed by Martin Alamisi Amidu invite Mr Adam Mahama during its probe.



The NDC MP said the Special Prosecutor only acted “lazy” by capitalising on a circuit court ex-parte application to serve Interpol’s local office.



He continued that at no time was Mr Adam Mahama implicated in the investigations by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in its years of investigating the Dutch firm Airbus SE

