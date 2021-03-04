Disregard negative coronavirus vaccine stories - Residents

AstraZeneca vaccine

Scores of Residents at Tema and Ashaiman on Wednesday called on the public to disregard the negative stories about the COVID-19 vaccine and go for the jab.

“Some of us have taken the vaccine and have no side effects. The few people who might have reacted to the vaccine should not be grounds for speculation that the COVID-19 vaccine is harmful,” Mr Dominic Oduro, a Resident of Sakumono, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the vaccination.



Other residents also cautioned the media not to create the platform for speculation and spewing of falsehood.



“Fortunately, some media practitioners have participated in the vaccination. They should act as advocates to encourage others to take the jab,” Mrs Vivian Owusu Ansah told the GNA at Tema.



Mr Albert Tetteh, the first person to take the Astrazeneca vaccine at the Narh-Bita Hospital in Tema North, was extremely excited to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.



Mr Tetteh, who was encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccination by the daughter, called for constant public education.



He said: “The vaccine helps to strengthen the immune system devoid of any negative effect, all the propaganda about the vaccines is far from the truth.”

Mr Tetteh said: “I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all the agencies in charge of public education to intensify the publicity and educate the public on the COVID-19 vaccination.”



Madam Freda Mensah, a resident at Community 25, said she felt good to receive the vaccine.



Mrs Patience Ami Mamattah, Ashaiman Health Directorate, told the GNA that Vaccinators were deployed to the various centres for the exercise.



She urged the public to continue to observe the protocols even after the vaccination.



She appealed to the residents to encourage others to take the Vaccine and break the transmission chain.