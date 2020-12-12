Disregard reports on inauguration of private education coalition committee – NIB

The National Inspectorate Board (NIB), now National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), has asked the public to disregard reports on the inauguration of a private education coalition committee.
This comes after an artwork suggesting same went viral on social media.
In a statement issued and signed by Rita Eva Arthur, Acting Director, General Administration, she explained the aforementioned committee is not recongised by the Ministry of Education nor the NaSIA.
“The Minister of Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh and National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), therefore dissociate themselves from this as it is fake and has no association with the Ministry of Education and its agencies”
Read the full statement below:
